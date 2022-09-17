Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

