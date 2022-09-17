Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $272.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.36. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.63.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.