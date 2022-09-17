McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 497.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

