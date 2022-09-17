ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $66,500.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 590,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $30,367.64.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

