ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells $66,500.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 590,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $30,367.64.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.