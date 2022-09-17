Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $932,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.3% during the second quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 221.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 66,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

