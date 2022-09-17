Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

