Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,906,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $1,652,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $1,548,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $1,404,700.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00.
Moderna Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.74 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $458.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
