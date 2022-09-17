Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417,209 shares in the company, valued at $323,906,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $1,548,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.74 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $458.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

