400 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

