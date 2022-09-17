173 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $458.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,209 shares in the company, valued at $322,699,317.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,048 shares of company stock valued at $102,324,342 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

