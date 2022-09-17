173 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Stock Up 1.4 %
MRNA stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $458.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,276,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,699,317.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $5,484,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031,916.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,527,209 shares in the company, valued at $322,699,317.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 653,048 shares of company stock valued at $102,324,342 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.