Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 55,545 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,545 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

