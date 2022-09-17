Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 7,967 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

