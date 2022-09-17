Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 39,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR brands.

