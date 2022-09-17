Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

