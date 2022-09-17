Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,003 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

