Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Empire (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Empire Price Performance

Empire has a one year low of C$23.00 and a one year high of C$25.49.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.89 billion.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.