Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $165.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average is $151.09. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

