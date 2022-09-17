Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.43 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.23.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,324,000 after acquiring an additional 119,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $16,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

