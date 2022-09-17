UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $103.00

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.30), with a volume of 40638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.30).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

UP Global Sourcing Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £93.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.

Insider Transactions at UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

In other news, insider Robbie Bell bought 100,000 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($144,997.58).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

