Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.00

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.87), with a volume of 283821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.60 ($0.85).

Ediston Property Investment Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The company has a market capitalization of £156.39 million and a PE ratio of 435.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.98.

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

