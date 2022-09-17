Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Grows By 23.1%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 942,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,832,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $109.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

