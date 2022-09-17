Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 30.7% in August

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,400 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.17.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

