Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Decreases By 21.5%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

