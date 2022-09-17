Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 525,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Solid Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of SLDB opened at $0.64 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
