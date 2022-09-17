Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 525,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of SLDB opened at $0.64 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 14.9% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 937,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 150,356 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

