Short Interest in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Grows By 34.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

Shares of SLGCW stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

