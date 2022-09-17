Short Interest in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Grows By 34.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
SomaLogic Stock Performance
Shares of SLGCW stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. SomaLogic has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $5.64.
SomaLogic Company Profile
