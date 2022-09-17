SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 11,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in SLM by 9.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SLM by 97.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 7.4% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $167,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Trading Down 1.3 %

SLM stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

