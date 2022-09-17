SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SILVERspac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVR opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. SILVERspac has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SILVERspac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,933,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,059,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,318,000.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

