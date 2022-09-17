Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,260,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $14.90 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

