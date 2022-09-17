Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 84,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

