Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 million, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 0.02. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOTK shares. TheStreet cut Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sono-Tek in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

