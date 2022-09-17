Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Summit State Bank by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit State Bank stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

