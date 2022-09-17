MetaHash Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $26,474.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 328.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,387.47 or 0.97616596 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00100414 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00833878 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
#MetaHash Profile
#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,668,287,629 coins and its circulating supply is 3,486,838,353 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
