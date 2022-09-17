MetaHash Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $26,474.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 328.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,387.47 or 0.97616596 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00833878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,668,287,629 coins and its circulating supply is 3,486,838,353 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.