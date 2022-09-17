New BitShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $913,425.00 (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and $913,425.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 328.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,387.47 or 0.97616596 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00833878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus. New BitShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

New BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.