CoinPoker 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,519.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $17.73 million and $3,519.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,860.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00056384 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065288 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00077809 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

