Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.73 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1,293.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029570 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.