DeHive (DHV) Price Reaches $0.0952

DeHive (DHV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $382,782.25 and approximately $71,873.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 328.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,387.47 or 0.97616596 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00833878 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive launched on April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance. DeHive’s official website is dehive.finance.

Buying and Selling DeHive

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.