Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 900 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

