SmartCash Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $740,574.07 and $9,772.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,860.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00170372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00284877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00760517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.00607835 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00261161 BTC.

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

