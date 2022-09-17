iMe Lab (LIME) Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $163,439.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab was first traded on June 6th, 2021. iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official website is imem.app.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iMe Lab proposes itself as an alternative client with a crypto wallet developed on the Telegram open source and working on Telegram API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

