Traders Purchase High Volume of General Electric Put Options (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 24,161 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,477 put options.
Institutional Trading of General Electric
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
