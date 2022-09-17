ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 251,187 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 161,093 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $103,000.

SQQQ opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

