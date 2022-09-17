Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 152,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $85.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.