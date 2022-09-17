Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 39,372 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 415% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,646 put options.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

NYSE:COF opened at $101.68 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.