Typerium Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $632,700.35 and approximately $247.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Typerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 328.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,387.47 or 0.97616596 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00100414 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00833878 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Typerium Profile
Typerium launched on April 6th, 2020. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Typerium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
