Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

