Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 3,468 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

