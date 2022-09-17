Kalos Management Inc. Sells 3,934 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.38. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

