Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 430 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.94 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

