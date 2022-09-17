Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $45,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

