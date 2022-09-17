BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.36 billion-$7.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion. BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD11.30-11.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 3.6 %

DOOO stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BRP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.