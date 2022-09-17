Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $0.85-0.95. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

